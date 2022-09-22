‘Maja Ma’ Trailer: Madhuri Dixit Is A Perfect Mother But Not Without A Dark Past

After working her magic in Netflix’s TheFame Game, Madhuri Dixit is back again with a family drama titled Maja Ma. True to its title, the Prime Video originals follows the story of a perfect mother with a loving family who is preparing for her son’s marriage to an NRI girl. The film will also feature Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur and Sheeba Chaddha.

The trailer of Maja Ma starts off with the introduction of Ritwik Bhowmik’s quintessential middle-class family. Gajraj Rao plays the role of his father, a quirky character who can’t speak English (But kudos to him for trying). Srishti Shrivastava plays his sister, an outspoken and rowdy young woman. Dixit’s Pallavi is introduced as the only sane and ‘perfect’ member of the family. However, she is not without her dark past.

While Ritwik prepares to marry Barkha Singh, the two families meet. The twist in the story comes when a video of Pallavi gets leaked online which threatens her image and her family’s honour. Amidst the fiasco, Barkha’s family break off the engagement. From the soundtrack to the characters, Maja Ma presents a heartwarming story between two families with a dark twist. The trailer did a fine on at building the suspense.

