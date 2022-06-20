Maisie Williams Was Surprised By Arya Stark's Sex Scene; Thought Her 'Game Of Thrones' Character Was 'Queer'

With HBO all set to return with the prequel (House of the Dragon) of one of their most successful television series ‘Game of Thrones’, Maisie Williams, who essayed the role of Arya Stark in the fantasy drama based on George R. R. Martin’s series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, in a recent interview confessed why she thought her character was ‘queer’ and how things turned in the final season.

Talking about her much-loved character from ‘Game of Thrones’, Maisie told Told Vogue, “The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry.” Furthermore, she continued, “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So…yeah. That was a surprise.”

In another interview with GQ, Maisie talked about the difficulties that she faced while essaying the role of Arya Stark. “I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming. Then I also resented my body because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated,” Maisie shared while talking about her popular character.

While HBO is all set to come out with the prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ later this year (in August), the makers recently confirmed that a spinoff about Jon Snow is also in the works. Played by Kit Harington, the actor is also reported to return as Snow aka Aegon Targaryen in the spinoff series which will be set after the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.

‘Game of Throne’ may have ended on a much-controversial note, but the teaser of ‘House of the Dragon’ starring Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and others, gave us a glimpse of the Targaryen clan as it delved deep (almost 300 years) before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.

Cover Image: Instagram

