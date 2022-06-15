Maisie Williams says she was ‘surprised’ Arya had sex with a man: ‘I thought she was queer’

Maisie Williams has said she was “surprised” by Arya’s sex scene in Game of Thrones because she had long believed her character was queer.

The actor was cast as Arya in the hit HBO fantasy epic when she was 12 in 2009. She spent her teenage years acting on the series, which ended after eight seasons in 2019.

In a new interview, Williams said that she was “surprised” when the show’s writers decided to have Arya consummate her relationship with Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie).

The two characters have sex in the second episode of Game of Thrones’s eighth and final season titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”.

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” the 25-year-old said during a Teen Vogue Firsts video interview.

“I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

In a 2019 interview, Williams previously said she thought showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss were pranking her when she first read the script in which Arya and Gendry have sex.

Viewers at the time similarly took issue with the scene, with many also having believed that Arya identified as gay. The character, however, could still be bisexual.

Recently, Williams opened up about how she began to resent her role in GoT when she reached puberty.

“I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,” she said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Maisie Williams says she was ‘surprised’ Arya had sex with a man: ‘I thought she was queer’