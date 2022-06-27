Maisie Williams On 'GOT' Co-Star Kit Harrington's Jon Show Spin-Off; Says 'Everything He Touches Is Magic'

Maisie Williams, who essayed the role of Arya Stark in HBO popular fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ is pretty ‘excited’ for co-star Kit Harrington’s upcoming Jon Snow spin-off. While the series is expected to explore the adventures of Harrington’s character (Jon Show) after the events of GOT (which left fans upset with its ending), Williams, in a recent media interaction, couldn’t help but shower her GOT co-star with praise.

When quizzed about the upcoming spin-off series based on GOT character Jon Snow, Williams told People, “I think it’s really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural rese. I think everything that he touches is magic, and I’m excited to see what it’s going to be.”

Williams comment come days after GOT actress Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) confirmed the spin-off series. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington,” she said while revealing Harrington’s involvement in the spin-off series.

While the Jon Snow spin-off reports have left GOT fans excited, HBO is all set to come out with their first spin-off series ‘House of the Dragon’ which will a prequel to ‘Game of Throne’ based on the Targaryen civil war also called as the Dance of the Dragons. Scheduled to premiere on August 21, the upcoming fantasy spin-off show features talented actors like Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emmy D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans and Olivia Cooke in significant roles.

