Mahesh Bhatt Reviews ‘Brahmastra’; Dubs Director Ayan Mukerji ‘The James Cameron Of The Indian Cinema’

One of the biggest films of Bollywood, Brahmastra took over a decade to release on the big screen. From complicated shots to intensive VFX, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was truly a cinematic experience coupled with Ayan’s extensive vision of the Astraverse. Inspired by Indian mythology, the young filmmaker won the desi audience’s approval by exploring the vast source of stories.

It seems like Mahesh Bhatt is too impressed by Ayan Mukerji and his vision that provided a never-seen-before experience to the Indian audience. Something James Cameron did 13 years ago with Avatar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran filmmaker reviewed Brahmastra and heaped praises on Ayan Mukerji for his work on the project.

”I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world,” he further added, ”Of course, it required Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar and the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team, but I think that it is something quite amazing.”

While, unarguably, Ayan Mukerji needs to be commended for his efforts in exploring Indian mythology on the big screen, the film needed more than just the extensive concept to win the approval of the audience. From terrible dialogues to unnecessary romance arc between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt held back Brahmastra from reaching the kind of excellence Ayan Mukerji expected.

