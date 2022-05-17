Mahesh Babu Trolled For Promoting Tabacco Brand; Netizens Says 'Bollywood Can’t Afford You, But Pan Masala Can'

Mahesh Babu recently found himself embroiled in controversy over his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment. Several celebs and prominent figures from the industry reacted to the statement and while Babu received support from netizens, he also received flak. Netizens have now found yet another reason to troll Mahesh Babu for promoting a tobacco brand with Tiger Shroff. Netizens took to Twitter and said that ‘it was double standards’ that other actors are dragged and trolled for promoting pan masala, while Babu has been promoting it for over a year.

Recently, while promoting his upcoming movie Major, Mahesh Babu was asked when will he be making his debut in Hindi films. The actor said that he wasn’t interested in debuting in Bollywood and he ‘didn’t want to waste his time’. Following this, netizens are now trolling the actor for promoting a tobacco brand. One user wrote, “I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards.” Take a look at more reactions here.

Recently Akshay Kumar also received intense backlash for promoting a tobacco brand and had to step down.

