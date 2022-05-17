Mahesh Babu Trolled For Promoting Tabacco Brand; Netizens Says 'Bollywood Can’t Afford You, But Pan Masala Can'

Mahesh Babu recently found himself embroiled in controversy over his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment. Several celebs and prominent figures from the industry reacted to the statement and while Babu received support from netizens, he also received flak. Netizens have now found yet another reason to troll Mahesh Babu for promoting a tobacco brand with Tiger Shroff. Netizens took to Twitter and said that ‘it was double standards’ that other actors are dragged and trolled for promoting pan masala, while Babu has been promoting it for over a year.

Recently, while promoting his upcoming movie Major, Mahesh Babu was asked when will he be making his debut in Hindi films. The actor said that he wasn’t interested in debuting in Bollywood and he ‘didn’t want to waste his time’. Following this, netizens are now trolling the actor for promoting a tobacco brand. One user wrote, “I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards.” Take a look at more reactions here.

I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards😒 @Its_CineHub

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #PrithvirajChauhan pic.twitter.com/ymuv2Vw1oi — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) May 12, 2022

It’s funny how #MaheshBabu said that #Bollywood can’t afford him. But a pan masala brand can ( he endorses Pan Bahar and having a Bollywood equivalent in Tiger shroff). Nothing wrong with it. But next time onwards, bring a better arguement to act that Elite. pic.twitter.com/JkDGDBmpUC — Shikhar Sinha (@pairgame) May 15, 2022

So much hurt seein #MaheshBabu #TigerShroff in #PanBahar masala ad showing #PehchanKamyabiKi I m sure any celebrity who showcases thse things as style statement, will never recommend his family to consume these.I never get 1 thing,how can any1 earn fame by smokin n tobacco chewin — BeingAkanksha (@Akankshagarwal) October 2, 2021

#AlluArjun rejects big offer of Tobacco..Bcoz it’s harmful to people.. Where Actor like #MaheshBabu𓃵 promoting Pan Masala for Money #SHAME on him to promote this kind of ads

Note: Forget #Bollywood Actors who promote Alcohol pan masal ads #shameful — Muhammad Mujahid (@mujahid5798) April 17, 2022

mahesh babu #MaheshBabu #Tollywood #TeluguFilmNagar Telugu Being a responsible Hero,and with millions of fans,i think @urstrulyMahesh shud have avoided this

“Pan Bahar is commonly associated with pan masala and gutka,a potent mixture of tobacco” (source – publicly available info) pic.twitter.com/ovp1qiA6Xm — kp (@withregardskp) October 26, 2021

Recently Akshay Kumar also received intense backlash for promoting a tobacco brand and had to step down.

