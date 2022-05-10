Mahesh Babu On His Hindi Film Debut, 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me, I Don't Want To Waste My Time'

The success of RRR, KGF 2 and other pan India movies have proved that the language border in cinema is slowly and steadily blurring. Also, the common factor between these movies is that both movies feature prominent actors from Bollywood. Over the years several South Indian actors have made their debut in Hindi film industry and vice versa, so when superstar Mahesh Babu was asked about his debut in Bollywood, he had a rather savage response.

As per India Today, while promoting his upcoming venture Major, Mahesh Babu was asked when will he be making his debut in Hindi films. The actor said that he wasn’t interested in debuting in Bollywood and he ‘didn’t want to waste his time’.

His whole statement read, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu gearing up for the release of his movie Sarkaru Vaari Petla. The actor is also committed to star in an adventure thriller with director SS Rajamouli.

