Mahesh Babu Clarifies His 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Statement; Says 'Why Should We Leave…'

With the language debate gaining momentum online, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has come under the scanner post his recent comments about Bollywood. While the superstar was quizzed about his future plans to foray into the world of Hindi cinema at a promotional event, Mahesh Babu said, ‘I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me.’ Read more about it here.

While the superstar rejected the idea of making his presence felt in Bollywood, the South actor’s comment left many Bollywood supporters offended. And amid all the negative feedback that his comments received, Mahesh Babu shared his stance at a recent press conference when quizzed about it. “As I’ve always said, I want to make Telugu films and hope they do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind?” the ‘Maharshi’ actor said.

Talking about the recent success of pan-India films like Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘RRR’ starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, Mahesh continued, “I am very happy that our films are reaching there. Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true.”

While Mahesh is currently busy with the promotions of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, he is all set to team up with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli soon.

