Mahershala Ali Talks About Joining MCU As Blade With Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’; Explains Why It Was “Scary”

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals broke barriers and glass ceilings like never before. The latest Marvel movie is probably the most diverse and inclusive superhero film yet with not only the first South Asian superhero (Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo) but also the first openly gay charatcer (Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos) and the first deaf and mute superhero (Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari). And representation matters because recently there were reports about how there has been a 250% increase in inquiries on learning sign language thanks to the film. So, the mixed reviews actually makes sense because not everyone is ready for path-breaking and clutter-breaking stuff in the superhero template popularised by Marvel. The brand whose earlier attempts at promoting LGTQIA voices and narratives are as fresh as the idea of a queer Loki.

Marvel Studios

But if I were to go for the hard sell, the Zhao directorial also serves as the induction of many new characters into the MCU obviously including the Eternals who were created by the Celestials and sent to the earth to fight deviants. And while the film is about how they come to being and rediscover their purpose in the grand scheme of things, the post-credit scene(s), like any other Marvel movie, dished the ultimate fan service. At the risk of spoiling it for a few fans who aren’t up-to-date, it also introduced a drunk troll called Pip (Patton Oswalt) and Thanos’ brother – Eros a.k.a. Starfox. Who BTW is none other than former One Direction singer and actor Harry Styles. Like that doesn’t wasn’t enough, there’s also an appearance by two-time Oscar winning Mahershala Ali as Blade aka Eric Brooks.

If you need a little reminder, Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman had almost grabbed the ebony blade sword when he was stopped by an ominous and mysterious voice. Yes, it was none other than Ali. As soon as fans saw the scene they concluded that it is the actor who was inducted by Marvel as the half-human half-vampire superhero Blade at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019. One who is also soon getting his own solo Marvel movie as Blade. In fact, director Zhao even confirmed the theory and told Fandom that “That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself.”

Well, the man of the moment has finally opened up about the same. Talking about the cameo and his future in the MCU, Ali told Empire, “It was really cool getting to do that. It was scary. Because, you know, you’re talking before you’re filming it. I’m pretty particular about my choices, like most actors, and so having to make some choices – even with a line, vocally – this early on, it brought up some very real anxieties. And it made the job real. It’s like, ‘Okay, this is happening now’, you know, and that’s exciting.”

“Marvel movies are the biggest franchise right now and just to get my little introduction to that – starting with the Comic Con a couple years ago, and now the very early stages of stepping into the shoes of that character – it felt special and really cool. I’m excited to get going and do more,” added the Moonlight star.

So, are you excited for the leather jacket and black shades-wearing Mahershala Ali to take the story ahead and hunt some vampires? Cause we sure are!

