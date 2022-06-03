‘Magical’ or ‘embarrassing’? Prince Charles and Camilla’s EastEnders cameo divides viewers

EastEnders fans were treated to a couple of high-profile guest stars during last night’s (2 May) episode: Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall featured on a special platinum jubilee-themed episode of the long-running soap, surprising the fictional residents of Albert Square at a street party.

You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.

Reactions online to Charles and Camilla’s appearance were mixed, however.

Many viewers appreciated the inclusion, with Charles’s acting being singled out for particular praise.

“#EastEnders pulled a blinder tonight but Prince Charles and Camilla gave the performances of their lives by being themselves and letting the world see them have fun and not be aloof,” one person wrote. “Absolutely magical.”

“This is so cringey but good at the same time,” another person wrote.

“Loved EastEnders tonight,” another fan wrote. “I’ve watched it all my life. Charles and Camilla were good sports, the line between Shrimpy and Mick stole it for me.”

Others, however, were less impressed by the episode, with one person describing the royals’ inclusion as “bizarre”.

Prince Charles on ‘EastEnders’

“Utter cringe. Burn the master tapes and we’ll all pretend none of this ever happened,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ve never seen such sycophantic drivel in all my life. How embarrassing,” wrote another.

“Why did you sit us through 30 minutes of Prince Charles and Camilla greeting all the actors @bbceastenders genuinely the worst content I’ve ever seen you produce,” someone else wrote.

“This is the worst episode I’ve ever watched. Even worse than the Ian Beale carbonara one,” another EastEnders fan opined.

Danny Dyer welcomes the royal couple to Walford in the EastEnders Jubilee special (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Some viewers refused to come down on either side of the fence, instead just amusing themselves with the incongruity of the episode.

“I’ve just switched over and Charles and Camilla are talking to Danny Dyer in EastEnders and I’ve never taken acid but maybe this is what it feels like?” quipped one fan.

“Prince Charles has already had more lines than Tracy the barmaid,” another joked.

The episode can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.

