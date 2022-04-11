Psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms, could be used to help treat depression, with new human trials resulting in a “promising advance”, which could help where traditional therapies may not.

Scientists at Imperial College London and said their study suggests the compound “opens up” communication between different parts of the brain, and works therapeutically on the brain to alleviate depression and they said it could possibly provide treatment for other psychiatric conditions that are marked by fixed patterns of thinking.

The researchers said psilocybin is one of a number of psychedelics being explored as a potential therapy for psychiatric disorders.

Several studies have trialled a synthesised form of the drug to treat patients with depression and anxiety, with promising results.

The new results, taken from two combined studies, reveal that people who responded to psilocybin-assisted therapy showed increased brain connectivity not just during their treatment, but up to three weeks afterwards.

This “opening up” effect was associated with self-reported improvements in their depression.

However, similar changes in brain connectivity were not seen in those treated with a conventional antidepressant (called escitalopram), suggesting the psychedelic works differently in treating depression.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Magic mushroom compound ‘rewires the brain for people with depression’