Maestro: Netflix fans ‘freak out’ over image of ‘unrecognisable’ Bradley Cooper in new Leonard Bernstein film

Netflix fans have been stunned by the first images from the set of the new film Maestro.

Maestro stars Bradley Cooper as the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The film, which Cooper is also directing, co-stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as critic John Gruen.

On Monday (30 May), Netflix’s official social media accounts shared the first images from the set of Maestro, some of which appear to feature Cooper in extensive old age make-up.

Followers shared their stunned reactions to the pictures on social media.

“Oh my god,” one person wrote, while another wrote: “This is an amazing transformation! Feeling like a big Award winning performance.

“Reminds me of the Gary Oldman’s amazing award-winning Churchill.”

“THIS IS HOW YOU DO MAKEUP,” someone else enthused, while others described Cooper’s appearance as “unrecognisable”.

“Could you already give the Damn Oscar to this man? he has deserved it for a long time, it is better that the Academy is taking notes,” another person wrote.

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Todd Haynes are among Maestro’s producers, while the screenplay were co-authored by Cooper and Josh Singer.

The film, which will debut on Netflix, does not currently have a release date.

