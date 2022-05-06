Madrid explosion kills two people and injures 18

Two people have died and at least 18 injured in a strong explosion that rocked a four-storey building in central Madrid, Spanish authorities said.

The two who died were men carrying out renovation work on the building, according to the city’s mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

After an hours-long search, firefighters said the bodies of two people, ages 21 and 27, had been found in the rubble.

Asked about reports that a gas leak had caused the explosion, the mayor said it was too early to know.

