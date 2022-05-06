Two people have died and at least 18 injured in a strong explosion that rocked a four-storey building being renovated in central Madrid, Spanish authorities said.

Two men working on the building died in the blast, the city’s Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said.

Of the 18 people hurt, most of the injuries were not serious, officials said.

Earlier, he said four people had been taken to hospital, one in serious condition, adding the cause of the blast was not yet clear.

“Some kind of works were being done in the building,” in the upmarket Salamanca neighbourhood where the explosion occurred, he said.

“Firefighters are inside checking the building’s structure and to determine whether more people could be inside,” he told the Telemadrid TV channel.

Video released by the city of Madrid showed paramedics attending to the injured at the scene, as police and firefighters cordoned off streets cluttered with glass and debris.

The blast sent plumes of smoke billowing over parts of the area.

Police helped residents shaken by the blast (AFP via Getty Images)

More follows

Source Link Madrid explosion injures 18 people and leaves two missing