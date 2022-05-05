Madonna is set to release a new retrospective album to celebrate 50 number one hits on the Billboard Dance Club chart.

The 63-year-old singer has curated a remix collection, which according to Billboard, “highlights her many dance floor smashes and boasts previously unreleased material and tracks making either their digital or commercial debut”.

The outlet reported that the album called Finally Enough Love will be available in two versions – a 16-track edition and a 50-track deluxe version.

The record is scheduled to arrive on streaming services in its 16-track edition on 24 June, followed by both the 16-track and 50-track versions being released on 19 August as a digital download and on CD and vinyl LP.

The tracklist will include Madonna’s hit numbers like “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” “Music” and “Hung Up”.

Finally Enough Love will be Madonna’s third commercially released remix album in the US, following 2003’s Remixed & Revisited and 1987’s You Can Dance.

This album is also the first album release as part of the new global partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group.

Aside from this project, Madonna is working on her forthcoming self-directed biopic.

In February, the singer shared a 45-second video of herself dancing to the beat of her song “Burning Up”, while looking for the right actor to cast as the Queen of Pop.

Auditions for my film are a Surreal experience, but I’m enjoying Dancing to the Classics!!” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #BurningUp.

In October last year, the “Material Girl” star announced that she had “almost” finished writing the biopic’s script, which she will also executive produce and direct.

At the time, she shared photographs of her browsing through a draft of the biopic’s screenplay in an Instagram post. Madonna also tagged The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson in the picture.

Source Link Madonna to release new retrospective album to celebrate 50 number one hits on the Billboard Dance Club