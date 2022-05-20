Madonna ‘speechless’ after being ‘blocked’ from Instagram Live: ‘I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life!’

Madonna has shared a video of the moment she found out she was blocked from posting Live videos on Instagram.

The “Vogue” singer, 68, often makes headlines with her sexually suggestive Instagram posts, last week using the platform to promote a 3D NFT model of her vagina that she is selling for charity.

On Friday (20 May), the “Vogue” singer posted a clip of preparing to broadcasr to her followers on Instagram Live with a friend.

However, when they clicked the live button, a message popped up saying that Madonna is “Blocked from Sharing Live Cideo.”

“What the f***?” she said. “We’re blocked from Live? What’s happening?”

The singer then joked: “I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life.”

Madonna’s friend then read out the app’s guidelines, reading: “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression.”

“I’m speechless,” she responded.

She captioned the post: “Not Us!!!! violation of community guidelines………”

On Instagram Stories, Madonna said that the social media site was being “really mysterious” about their reasons for blocking her from sharing live content.

“I don’t know why. They’re not giving me a reason,” she said. “It’s like a bureaucracy inside of a computer.”

She continued: “I haven’t done anything lately. I haven’t done anything crazy – not this week, anyways.”

The Independent has contacted Instagram for comment.

