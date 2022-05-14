Madonna has defended her decision to sell an NFT model of her vagina.

Earlier this week, the singer unveiled the model, which features as part of a fully nude collection of 3D non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Her fans shared their confusion after she revealed the NFT video, titled “Mother of Creation”, which includes an up-close display of her vagina as she gives birth to insects, butterflies and trees.

Acknowledging the divisiveness of the video on Instagram, Madonna , 63, told Beeple creator Mike Winkelmann: “Not often that a robot centipede crawls out of my vagina.”

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both.”

She added: “I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”

Madonna is releasing the NFT as part of a charity auction (Getty Images)

The proceeds from the NFT will go to her chosen charities, National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Madonna defends decision to sell a 3D NFT model of her vagina