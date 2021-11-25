Madonna calls out Instagram’s nipple policy after posting controversial pictures

Madonna has hit out at Instagram over its stance on female nudity.

The “Material Girl” singer posted images from a provocative photoshoot on the social media app on Wednesday, with some of them showing her nipples.

In a new post, Madonna reveals that Instagram removed her post and she is not happy about it. Alongside newly censored versions of the same photos, she wrote: “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.”

The pop singer then went on to criticise the social media giant and society’s stance on female nudity: “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

Madonna also criticised America’s Thanksgiving traditions as “lies”: “Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”

The singer had earlier found controversy through a different photoshoot that featured photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat.

She has also been criticised for boasting that her team had been working “for free”.

