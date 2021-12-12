Madonna calls out 50 cent for ‘bull****’ apology after he mocked her photos

Madonna has criticised 50 cent for what she believes to be a “bull****” apology in a video recently shared to Instagram.

Last month, the singer posted a series of photographs that showed her posing partially nude in various positions in a bedroom.

50 Cent mocked the risqué photos, comparing one of them to a picture of the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs under Dorothy’s house in The Wizard of Oz, writing in the caption: “Yo this is the funniest s**! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO.”

Madonna then shared a photo of the pair alongside the caption: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!”

The singer added: “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

In response to Madonna’s comments, 50 Cent wrote: “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03 [sic].”

He continued: “Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

In a new video posted to Instagram, Madonna has now said: “Your apology is fake, it’s bull****, and it’s not valid.”

She added that “an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologising for”, saying: “What you should be apologising for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behaviour and remarks.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Madonna continued: “You didn’t hurt my feelings, because I didn’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place… you say you’re not benefiting from it. Of course you’re benefiting from it, that is what social media is all about.”

She concluded: “Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you. I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Madonna calls out 50 cent for ‘bull****’ apology after he mocked her photos