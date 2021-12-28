Madonna asks Tory Lanez to contact her about ‘illegal’ use of song

Madonna has left a comment on Tory Lanez’s Instagram post accusing him of the “illegal” use of one of her songs, it has emerged.

The pop artist wrote beneath one of Lanez’s recent posts suggesting that she’d attempted to contact the rapper privately about the matter, but had been reduced to posting about it in public.

“Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get into the Groove’!” she wrote from her verified Instagram account.

She appeared to be referring to Lanez’s song “Pluto’s Last Comment”, which seems to interpolate Madonna’s 1985 hit that originally featured in the film Desperately Seeking Susan.

The Independent has contacted Lanez and Madonna’s representatives for comment.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is scheduled to appear in court on 13 January as part of the felony assault case against him after an incident last year.

In July 2020, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. A month later, she claimed that Lanez had been the one who shot her.

In December, a Los Angeles judge upheld the gun possession charges against Lanez related to the alleged shooting. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2020.

