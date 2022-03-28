Madison Cawthorn says ‘sexual perversion’ rife in DC and claims he was invited to an orgy

Madison Cawthorn has claimed fellow lawmakers in Washington DC have invited him to orgies and snorted cocaine in front of him.

The North Carolina Republican, who was elected to Congress in 2020, claims the US capital is rife with “sexual perversion”, but failed to provide any evidence, or reveal names or party affiliations.

During an interview with Warrior Poet Society podcast host John Lovell, Mr Cawthorn was asked how closely Netflix series House of Cards resembled life in DC.

The 26-year-old claimed the only aspect of the scandalous show that wasn’t realistic was the ability to pass legislation quickly.

Madison Cawthorn affirms Washington DC is like the movie House of Cards and said people that he’s looked up his whole life who are now in their 60’s or 70’s have invited him to an orgy at their home and others have done cocaine in front of him. pic.twitter.com/iJnWMJ9PIR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 27, 2022

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington… I look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life,” Mr Cawthorn said.

“I’ve always paid attention to politics, all of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey, we’re gonna have a kind of sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come!’ And you realise they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

He went on to claim lawmakers involved in fighting drug addiction would openly consume illegal drugs.

“You know, some of the people leading the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and they watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you.”

Mr Cawthorn sparked controversy last week after calling Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”.

“Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and it is incredibly evil and it has been pushing woke ideologies,” the Congressman said.

The comments were widely condemned by Democrats and Republicans.

