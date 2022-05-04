Madison Cawthorn hits out at media for portraying him as ‘some kind of drag queen’ in new video

US Representative Madison Cawthorn released a new video defending himself after a series of negative stories, saying the media is unfairly attacking the North Carolina freshman.

Particularly, Mr Cawthorn criticised Politico, which published photos of him wearing lingerie during what the congressman described as a scavenger hunt game on a cruise.

“This article is pushing some kind of ludicrous narrative that I’m some sort of drag queen on the side, aside from being a congressman,” he said. “And really, this is just poor journalism, and I’m not surprised. It is Politico after all – not exactly the same journalistic standards as Fox or Newsmax.”

Similarly, Mr Cawthorn hit out against a story published in The Daily Mail showing Mr Cawthorn’s staffer Stephen L Smith putting his hand on the congressman’s crotch. Mr Smith is Mr Cawthorn’s cousin.

“Now, this video is just stupid locker room talk between two cousins, that grew up like brothers taken long before I served in Congress,” he said. He also noted that Mr Smith is his aide on Capitol Hill, which Congress is required to provide under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He called Mr Smith “family” and said The Mail failed to send the video to his office, despite the fact federal law prohibits public officials from hiring their family members.

Mr Cawthorn faces a tough primary challenge on 17 May and he angered multiple Republicans when he said on a podcast that members of Congress invited him to an orgy and do cocaine in front of him.

