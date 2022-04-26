Madison Cawthorn caught with gun at North Carolina airport, report says

Rep Madison Cawthorn has been accused of bringing a gun into a North Carolina airport.

According to TSA sources who spoke to WSOC-TV, the loaded 9mm handgun was found in Mr Cawthorn’s luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning. It is not clear whether the congressman will face charges, but the station said he’s been “cited.”

The news echoes a similar incident in February 2021, when TSA agents found a weapon – also a 9mm handgun – in Mr Cawthorn’s carry-on at Asheville Regional Airport. He was not charged over that incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

