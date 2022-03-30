Made’s new garden furniture range is here to help you elevate your outdoor space

It’s time to say goodbye to long, dark days because spring has sprung. The change in season offers a glimmer of hope, and the longer, lighter days provide the perfect excuse to spend more time outside.

But this does mean that now is the time to consider how you’re going to prepare your garden for any upcoming summer soirees. And there’s one destination to take note of and it’s Made, particularly its new garden collection.

If you thought you couldn’t bring your same eye for interiors to your garden, think again. When it comes to making the most of your outdoor space, the brand has something for every style preference.

Shop elevated garden furniture pieces at MADE.com

And if you’re interested in what’s trending, natural textiles continue to be popular – think rattan and raffia – as well as earthy tones. Similarly, allowing your patio to be an extension of your living space remains important, for example, investing in sofas, rugs, and cushions to dress your garden in the same way you would your interiors.

So, if you want to bring the comfort and design of your home to your outdoor space, here’s our edit of the contemporary and considered outdoor furnishings at Made that are bound to see you through the sunnier times and beyond.

Made rhonda garden set of two dining chairs: £275, MADE.com

If the idea of natural fabrics in your garden appeals to you, these dining chairs are exactly what you’re looking for. The weave texture is very on trend, but comfort hasn’t been sacrificed thanks to the cushions. Just looking at these transforms us to a sunny day spent outside enjoying a great book. Should you need somewhere to place your drinks, the matching coffee table (£275, Made.com) looks like the ideal addition.

Made avarna garden modular corner lounge set: £1,650, MADE.com

Bringing the comfort of your home to your garden couldn’t be easier with Made’s new garden collection. Case in point is this corner seat, which looks like the ideal place to sit and soak up the sunshine. The set includes a modular sofa, as well as a coffee table, and the contemporary design is sure to elevate your outdoor space. Should the khaki colourway not appeal to you, it’s also available in grey with acacia wood, and white with a whitewashed acacia wood – so there’s something for everyone.

Made zambra sun lounger: £425, MADE.com

Surely there’s no better way to while away the hours than lounging in the sun in your garden? And if this sounds like your ideal way to spend your time off, we’d recommend investing in a sun lounger. This looks as though it one ticks all the boxes – it has a stylish design that looks like it’ll be particularly comfortable. It is also adjustable, so you can recline it to the perfect angle to suit your needs. There’s no need for a holiday abroad with this one.

Made laretta set of two textured planters: £62, MADE.com

Earthy tones are big news when it comes to decorating our outdoor space this season. And what better way to inject this trend into your garden than with these two planters? If you are a successful plant parent, you’ll know the importance of a great pot – and these look like a good size for housing large foliage. With a Mediterranean design, the colourways look like they’ll contrast nicely against your greenery, too.

Made alfrida garden dining chair: £175, MADE.com

Garden furniture needn’t be boring, and this alfrida dining chair proves just that. With its curved, almost sculpture-like design, this has been inspired by Seventies designs. The rattan is bang on-trend, so you’ll be dining out(side) in style.

Made botany folding director garden chair: £90, MADE.com

If you’re fairly low on space and you don’t have room for a large seating area, this director chair offers a good solution for still enjoying the sunshine. The cushioned back looks as though it’ll be comfortable, and it can be folded away after you’ve finished with it.

For more elevated garden furniture pieces, visit Made.com now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Made’s new garden furniture range is here to help you elevate your outdoor space