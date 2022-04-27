Madeleine McCann suspect ‘has not provided police with alibi’

The suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has reportedly not provided German police with an alibi.

Christian Breuckner was identified as a murder suspect by prosecutors in Germany two years ago, and was officially named as a suspect by Portuguese authorities last week.

Investigators believe he killed the missing British girl after abducting her in Portugal 15 years ago.

There have been reports British investigators have found an alibi for Breuckner for the days around Madeleine’s disappearance, and a new Channel 5 documentary is reportedly set to include four different people backing it up.

The German suspect is thought to have lived in Algarve at same time Madeleine disappeared

But German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters toldThe Sun: “We’re not aware of any alibi at all.”

He is reported to have added: “He has not given any information so far – not even via his defence attorney.”

Madeleine, aged three, disappeared from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in May 2007 while her parents were dining with friends nearby.

German authorities have previously said they believe Madeleine is dead and they believe convicted child abuser Brueckner was likely responsible for it.

The 44-year-old, who is in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in the Algarve region where Madeleine disappeared, has not been charged with any crime related to the child’s disappearance. He denies involvement.

Prosecutor Mr Wolters said last week it could be years until his investigation yields results. “We can’t say whether we’ll come to a conclusion this year or next year,” he said.

The Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine‘s disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.

Additional reporting by Press Association

