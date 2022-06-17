Made is offering 40% off in the summer sale – here’s what to shop

The arrival of a new season often brings a desire to refresh and rejuvenate our interiors, so keeping an eye out for a deal is of course paramount.

Luckily, Made has launched its summer sale, offering up to 40 per cent off its home furnishings.

Striking the perfect balance between affordable yet considered, Made is a go-to thanks to its high-quality and well-designed pieces that’ll elevate any space.

The brand’s focus is on creating mid-century and contemporary furnishings, and it certainly does this well. Think on-trend lighting, lust-worthy dinnerware, sumptuous sofas and so much more.

Whether you’re after a new bed frame or a comfortable corner sofa, look no further than our edit of Made’s summer sale.

Save up to 40% off on mid-century and contemporary furnishings

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it pays to make sure your bedroom is as serene and comfortable as possible. And luckily Made’s summer sale is on hand to make sure your dreams come true at a more affordable price.

Where bedding is concerned, the sale is a great destination. Case in point this cotton duvet set (was £110, now £90, Made.com), which looks soft and lightweight. Owing to the fact it’s pure cotton, it’s ideal for warm nights. While we love the muted tones of this set, if you’re looking for something more statement, turn to the jangala pink design (was £60, now £43, Made.com), which comes in a bright, rich tropical print.

Another great way to inject some newness into your bedroom is by investing in a new bed frame. Should you be looking for something that looks and feels premium, this Topeka ottoman bed (was £775, now £465, Made.com) is for you. It comes in dark blue velvet and is perfect for those low on space owing to the hidden storage.

Alternatively, if you’d rather enhance your existing bed frame, this headboard (was £255, now £200, Made.com) offers the perfect solution. The arched design is very popular and the natural wood finish is minimalist.

Shop the bedroom sale at Made.com now

Living room

Made.com’s sale has you covered when it comes to your living room, too. Should you be in the market for a new comfortable couch, the brand’s sofa designs really are second to none.

For something suitable for three people, look no further than the Jarrod (was £1,575, now £950, Made.com), which comes in a washed grey and features oversized cushions that look particularly cosy. If you’re after something a little larger, but love this design, you’ll be glad to know it is available as an L-shaped sofa (was £1,995, now £1,545, Made.com) and is also heavily discounted.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to tap into the boucle trend, now’s the time to do it because Made’s Malini sofa (was £1,375, now £995, Made.com) currently has £380 off and looks as though it’ll be the perfect place to sit. Contrast the light hues of the three-seater with a dark mango wood coffee table (was £425, now £290, Made.com), and your living room will feel transformed.

To create a more spacious feel, we’d recommend hanging a circular mirror (was £175, now £120, Made.com) on the wall, which will reflect the light around and create a more airy atmosphere.

Similarly, add lamps to create a more bright space. Let there be light with this large arc floor lamp (was £170, now £100, Made.com). The gold and contrasting black base will add a contemporary finish to your lounge. For something more understated, you simply can’t go wrong with the Nyro floor lamp (was £110, now £85, Made.com), which has a slightly more industrial design.

Shop the living room sale at Made.com now

Dining room

When it comes to socialising this summer, we’re all about dinner parties. If you’re yet to be crowned the host with the most, Made has a whole host of home furnishings to help you feel more equipped to have your friends over this summer.

First things first, a dining table (was £650, now £675, Made.com) offers the perfect way to seat everyone. This one, in particular, is made from solid mango wood and extends to provide space enough for eight people.

Similarly, new dinnerware will get you feeling in the mood for making a meal of it. The design of this scallop-edged set (was £100, now £80, Made.com) is a little more extravagant than the usual options.

Shop the dining room sale at Made.com now

If your working from home set-up is looking and feeling a little drab, Made’s summer sale has catered for your every need.

For starters, we’d recommend investing in a new desk. If it’s a paired-back look you’re after, turn to the Lucien desk (was £625, now £425, Made.com), which is stylish, yet functional – it features a concealed drawer at the front and a place to thread wires at the back.

Alternatively, for something more pocket friendly, it’s got to be this compact desk (was £175, now £145, Made.com), which would go perfectly with the brand’s bush pink velvet office chair (was £275, now £200, Made.com).

Shop the home office sale at Made.com now

