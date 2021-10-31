Macron warns of retaliation in Brexit fish dispute and tells Britain to ‘be serious’

President Emmanuel Macron said Britain must give ground in a post-Brexit fishing dispute or France will trigger trade reprisals, warning: “The ball is in Britain’s court.”

“I don’t want escalation. We need to be serious,” the French leader told a news conference after the G20 summit in Rome.

“I don’t want to have to use retalation measures, because that wouldn’t help our fishermen.”

“Measures will have to be put in place” is there is no movement, he said.

More follows…

