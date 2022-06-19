Macron set to lose majority in France’s parliament, polls show

Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in France’s National Assembly, after the first projections showed Sunday’s election delivering a hung parliament.

Losing the assembly would mean the president could no longer govern with a free hand and would be more susceptible to other parties in parliament.

The projections, which are based on partial results, show that Mr Macron’s candidates would win between 200 and 250 seats – much less than the 289 required to have a majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

If the projections are borne out, a coalition composed of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens could make Mr Macron’s presidency less powerful, since the lower house of parliament has the final say in passing laws.

A hung parliament, unusual in France, would restrict Mr Macron’s ability to deliver on his key policies including tax cuts and raising France’s retirement age from 62 to 65.

The result could also be significant for Europe as analysts predict the French leader would have to spend the rest of his second term focusing more on his domestic agenda rather than his foreign policy. It could spell the end of President Macron the continental statesman.

Supporters of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who heads the coalition taking on the president, were seen celebrating after the projections were published.

More follows…

