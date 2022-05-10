Macron calls for ‘new European organisation’ that could include Britain

Emmanuel Macron has called for a new “political European community” that would include countries that haven’t joined the EU or have left.

The French president, speaking to the European parliament in Strasbourg, outlined a new European organisation that could allow countries like the UK or Ukraine to decide on the level of integration they wanted with Europe.

However, he added it would be hard for Ukraine to join the EU imminentlyL: “We all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed”.

