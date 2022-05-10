Macron calls for ‘new European organisation’ that could include Britain

Posted on May 10, 2022 0

Emmanuel Macron has called for a new “political European community” that would include countries that haven’t joined the EU or have left.

The French president, speaking to the European parliament in Strasbourg, outlined a new European organisation that could allow countries like the UK or Ukraine to decide on the level of integration they wanted with Europe.

However, he added it would be hard for Ukraine to join the EU imminentlyL: “We all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Macron calls for ‘new European organisation’ that could include Britain