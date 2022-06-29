Machine Gun Kelly smashes glass on his face at Madison Square Garden show

Machine Gun Kelly was left covered in blood after smashing a champagne glass on his face.

On Tuesday (28 June), the musician hosted the premiere for his new documentary Life in Pink, as well as performing live at Madison Square Garden.

Following the event, the rapper and friends celebrated with an afterparty at Catch Steakhouse, in which Machine Gun Kelly smashed a glass on his face and was photographed leaving later covered in blood.

