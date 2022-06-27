Machine Gun Kelly reveals he almost attempted suicide on phone to Megan Fox: ‘She went dead silent’

Machine Gun Kelly has detailed a dark night in his life during a new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink.

The musician, real name Colson Baker, said he put a loaded gun in his mouth while struggling with the loss of his father in July 2020.

Kelly said he called his now-fiancée Megan Fox, who was abroad making a film at the time.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” the 32-year-old recalled in the new documentary about his life, according to PageSix.

Kelly added that he would always sleep with a shotgun next to his bed and “just f***ing snapped” that day.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent,” he said.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty Images for MRC)

Kelly said that the moment was a wake-up call, adding that Fox and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie, told him: “‘I want to, like, see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my husband-to-be’ and I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time.”

The “I Think I’m Okay” singer said that Fox, 36, “became the sun” to him: “That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairy tale that they never told you in school… the passion between us is just otherworldly.”

Life in Pink is coming soon to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website.

You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year.

You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.

