Machine Gun Kelly left covered in blood after smashing glass on his face during live performance

Machine Gun Kelly was left covered in blood after smashing a champagne glass on his face.

On Tuesday (28 June), the musician hosted the premiere for his new documentary Life in Pink, as well as performing live at Madison Square Garden.

Following the events, the rapper and friends celebrated at Catch Steakhouse, which Machine Gun Kelly was photographed leaving later covered in blood.

The injury was explained in a clip posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (29 June) morning, in which Kelly was shown smashing a glass on his own face.

While making a speech at the afterparty, he told the crowds: “I don’t give a s***,” before smashing the glass on his face to gasps from his fans.

“And this is where things turned…” he captioned the post.

In a second clip, Kelly was shown singing his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” while clutching a tissue and with blood running down his face.

Blood dripped down the rapper’s face as he performed on stage (Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram)

In the documentary, which will come to Disney Plus in the UK soon, Kelly – real name Colson Baker – discusses a night in July 2020 where he put a gun in his mouth while on the phone to fiancé Megan Fox.

Asked about the incident and how they’d dealt with it at the premiere, actor Fox said that the pair had “done every form of therapy that exists”.

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild,” she said.

“And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

Life in Pink is on Hulu in the US and coming soon to Disney Plus in the UK.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

