Machine Gun Kelly explains why he smashed a Champagne flute over his head

Machine Gun Kelly revealed why he smashed a Champagne flute over his head, which left him with a gash on his forehead.

After performing at Madison Square Garden, Kelly was filmed giving a speech at the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York. “I don’t give a s***,” Kelly was heard shouting, as he broke the glass over his head.

Appearing onLate Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (29 June), the musician explained that he was trying to get everyone’s attention, but didn’t have a fork to clink against his glass.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people’s attention]?” Kelly, real name Colson Baker, said. “Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

Meyers replied: “You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it’.”

“Yeah so I had a serious case of that last night,” Kelly laughed.

Machine Gun Kelly appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (Late Night with Seth Meyers / Instagram)

The “Bloody Valentine” singer posted a video of the incident on Instagram along with photos of his head bleeding.

Before the Madison Square Garden show, Kelly hosted the premiere for his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink.

In the documentary, Kelly discusses a night in July 2020 where he put a gun in his mouth while on the phone to fiancée Megan Fox.

Asked about the incident and how they’d dealt with it at the premiere, actor Fox said that the pair had “done every form of therapy that exists”.

Life in Pink is out now on Disney+.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

