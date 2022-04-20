M25 traffic: Cooking oil spill after lorry crash closes motorway stretch for second day

A section of the M25 has been closed for the second day running after a crash spilled cooking oil over the carriageway.

The motorway is shut clockwise between Junction 23, Hatfield, and Junction 25, Enfield due to a crash involving a lorry carrying vegetable oil on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the M25 between junctions 24 and 25 just after 11am on Tuesday after a lorry was reported to have collided with the central reservation of the motorway.

The Met said there have been no reports of any injuries following the oil spill.

This morning, the disruption is still ongoing with congestion to Junction 22, London Colney.

National Highways has warned that there are currently delays of up to 90 minutes between J21 and J25 on approach to the closure.

On Tuesday evening, National Highways tweeted an update: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 currently remain to slippery and unsafe to open, efforts to clean cooking oil continue.”

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, with delays likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

Commuters can follow a diversion via the A406 North Circular to reach their destination.

National Highways has advised drivers to take the following route:

From the M25 Junction 23 exit slip to roundabout and take the 5th exit onto A1 towards London.

Follow the A1 towards Central London through “Stirling Corner”, “Apex Corner” and “MillHill Circus” to “Fiveways Corner”.

Bear left onto A1 to “Henlys Corner”. At “Henlys Corner” bear left and continue onto the A406 North Circular Road towards “Wood Green”.

Follow the A406 North Circular Road towards Enfield and at “Great Cambridge Junction” take the exit slip to roundabout

Take the 1st exit onto the A10 towards Hertford.

Follow the A10 towards Hertford and re-join M25 at Junction 25.

