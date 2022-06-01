Lynda Carter calls Wonder Woman a ‘superhero for bisexuals’

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter has said that the superhero is a “queer icon”.

The actor starred as Diana Prince’s alter-ego in the live-action TV series in the 1970s.

To mark the beginning of Pride month on Wednesday (1 June), the actor shared a piece of fan art showing Wonder Woman surrounded by a rainbow flag.

“Happy Pride!” she wrote. “So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans.”

However, after a number of followers criticised the post and questioned what Wonder Woman’s connection to the LGBTQ+ community was, the actor defended her comments.

In response to a commenter who wrote that Wonder Woman was “not a superhero for gays”, Carter commented: “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!” while linking to a 2016 article confirming that the character was “canonically queer”.

In a separate tweet, she explained: “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

Wonder Woman’s sexuality was previously confirmed by comic book writer Greg Rucka, who said that the superhero was a queer character.

