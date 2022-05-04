Lviv mayor says missiles hit power substations

Russian forces have attacked electrical substations in Lviv, western Ukraine, the city’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

Sadovyi said that three substations were targeted on Tuesday evening (3 May), and two people had been injured and were receiving medical treatment.

Many people have flocked to Lviv to flee the front line in eastern Ukraine.

“Public infrastructure has been also seriously damaged. Windows were blown off. 60 garages were damaged. There are interruptions of water supply. There also interruptions with energy supply to some of our medical institutions,” Sadovyi said.

