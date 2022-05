Controversial politician Lutfur Rahman has been elected mayor of London’s Tower Hamlets seven years after he was removed from office.

He beat his closest rival, the Labour party candidate, to top the vote and retake his former position. Mr Rahman, of Aspire, was elected on the second round, winning with 40,804 votes compared to 33,487 for Labour’s John Biggs.

