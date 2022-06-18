Luggage chaos at Heathrow airport continues for frustrated travellers

A ‘glitch’ in Heathrow Airport’s baggage system has meant hundreds of travellers have been left with luggage piled up – and they may not receive it for two days.

The mountain of suitcases left behind is going viral on social media.

“Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved,” a spokesperson for the airport said.

“Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have travelled without their luggage.”

