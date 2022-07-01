Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman

July 1, 2022

This week, we chat with author and Love Island star Yewande Biala about celebrity dating apps and what it’s like to date in the public eye. Yewande opens up about her own experiences of dating and the pressure she has faced from the Black community about her dating preferences.

And of course, we ask Yewande about Love Island, how she feels about her time in the villa, and whether she’s watching the latest season of the show.

Yewande’s debut book, Reclaiming: Essays on Finding Yourself One Piece at a Time is available for pre-order now.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

