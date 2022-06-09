Love Island’s Millie Court has teamed up with Boots to reveal her top beauty picks from the villa

Hailing the start of summer, Love Island is officially back with a whole new cohort of singletons gracing our screens each evening. From love triangles and “top three” lists to large age gaps that are already causing controversy, the season for “cracking on” has well and truly begun.

For the second year in a row, Boots – the official beauty partner of the show – is making sure the new and improved villa is well stocked with holiday must-haves. This year, 2021 winner Millie Court has teamed up with the stalwart to bring us the inside scoop on the islander’s bathroom cabinets, as well as her top beauty picks from her time on the show.

“One of the villa staples was the Fenty gloss bomb (£18, Boots.com) in the colour Fenty glow.” Millie said. “Me and the girls would literally go through a bottle of this a week, I’m not joking we were obsessed with it, and I now use it literally every single day.”

Another favourite among the contestants was Huda’s eyeshadow palettes “because they were perfect for every look”. She also highlighted the TikTok-viral Maybelline lash sensational (£9.99, Boots.com) as her favourite mascara.

For 2022, Boots will be supplying the villa with products spanning 13 categories – from SPF essentials and make-up to skincare, grooming products and new for this year, fragrances. “Last year by the end of the series I’d run out of fragrance in the villa, but I hear Boots is supplying this year’s islanders with all the fragrance they need – so lucky them,” said Millie.

Read more:

Here, we take a look at Millie’s top 10 beauty picks from Boots to help you tick off your own holiday packing list.

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb universal lip luminizer Millie said she and the other female contestants were “obsessed” with Rihanna’s glossy lip gloss – and we can see why, with the formula earning a spot in our round-up of the best. “Scented with an addictive peach-vanilla fragrance, this would be a staple even if it didn’t look amazing,” praised our tester. They also raved about its plumping benefits, saying that “this probably comes down to the inclusion of shea butter, which really does leave your pout softer and more hydrated than ever.”

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huda Beauty nude obsessions eyeshadow palette “Perfect for every look” according to Millie, Huda’s nude obsessions eyeshadow palette is a trusty addition to your make-up collection. And we’re with the Love Island winner on her love of Huda’s eyeshadow formulas, with a different palette earning a spot in our round-up. From rich browns to deep reds and shimmery metallic shades, the versatile range of hues on the nude obsessions palette promise to be smooth and blendable.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maybelline lash sensational mascara Both Millie’s favourite mascara and the UK’s bestselling mascara, Maybelline’s lash sensation is a consistent fan-favourite. In our review of the product, our tester said, “It creates a fuller, longer and fanned-out effect, and its low-wax formula delivers a true black colour.” They also praised how buildable the mascara is which is great for creating a different day to night look. “If you’re looking for a do-it-all formula, this is it.”

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 17 dewy prep setting spray Setting sprays are essential for ensuring your make-up look stays put, especially in humidity on holiday. Millie highlighted this affordable 17 formula as her favourite. The super lightweight spray is infused with coconut water and claims to add a subtle gloss to your look while ensuring smooth-looking skin. With Boots’ beauty specialist Leanna Zaman saying that this season’s “go to trend is all about dewy, glazed donut-esque skin”, 17’s setting spray is a summer must-have.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Too Faced born this way mate 24 hour long-wear foundation One of Millie’s go-to foundations, the Too Faced born this way foundation is a bestseller for good reason. The matte formula promises to ensure natural looking, shine-free and long-lasting coverage with the key ingredient of hyaluronic acid aiding a smoother appearance. Blurring the line between make-up and skincare, there are the added benefits of alpine rose and coconut water to nourish skin.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nars blush, orgasm Millie’s favourite blusher to buy at Boots, Nars blush has become something of a cult classic. In our review of the orgasm shade, our tester said that “the shimmer comes through onto the skin as a warm glow, adding dimension to the skin rather than appearing flat and dull.” The popular finely milled formula is lauded for being effortless to blend and works on all skin tones – a worthy addition to your summer make-up arsenal.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fenty Beauty highlighter, killawatt Perfect for giving your skin that holiday glow throughout summer, Millie’s favoured highlighter is Fenty Beauty’s killawatt. Touted as a weightless, long-wear formula, the cream-powder hybrid is said to melt and blend into skin, leaving a subtle shimmer. Whether used on your cheeks, nose, collarbone or eyes, this will give your skin an instant radiance boost.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mac lip pencil, spice Designed for shaping, lining or filling to perfect your pout, Mac’s lip pencil is one of Millie’s top beauty picks – and ours too. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best lip liners, our reviewer said: “Spice, in particular, is the ultimate browny nude base for both liquid and regular lipstick, reminding us of Nineties beauty in the best possible way.” They praised it as the most “natural and flattering” way to make your lips look plumper, especially “lined around the sides of your mouth and cupid’s bow.”

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boots glow moisturising cream This lightweight formula aims to hydrate, brighten and smooth skin for a glowing complexion. Designed for use morning and night, the daily moisturiser should be patted in until absorbed. An affordable pick-me-up for your skin.

