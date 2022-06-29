Love Island’s Jacques called out for ‘toxic’ behaviour

Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has been criticised for being “disrespectful” and displaying “toxic” behaviour during the latest episode of the reality show.

Fans took to social media to condemn the 23-year-old rugby player for the way he spoke to fellow contestant Paige Turley, who he was paired up with until a recent re-coupling.

In the latest episode, the islanders played the popular “heart rate challenge”, in which they compete to try and raise one another’s heart rates with sexy dances.

But following the challenge, it was revealed that O’Neill’s heart rate was raised most by Gemma Owen, who he previously dated for eight months in 2020.

When Turley admitted to O’Neill that the revelation made her feel “annoyed”, he called her “pathetic” and told her to “f*** off”.

O’Neill has also previously insulted other female contestants, including Owen and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Last week, he described Ekin-Su as a “f***ing headache” and on Tuesday night’s episode, he called Owen a “clown” and told her to “shut up”.

Viewers tweeted their disapproval of O’Neill’s behaviour and criticised his tone of voice towards the women.

“The way Jacques speaks to women is so disgusting,” one person wrote.

“There’s literally nothing cute about Paige and Jacques,” a second added. “That man is so toxic.”

Another pointed out that O’Neill later told Turley she was “right to be upset” after his outburst, and said: “Toxic as hell!! Disgusting!”

“Seeing so many red flags from Jacques, what the f***, why does he talk to Paige like that,” a fourth added.

The reaction to O’Neill is a major departure from viewers’ opinion of him earlier this week, when many thought they were a “cute” couple.

On Sunday’s episode, the pair were shown having a shower and then a cuddle together, and admitting they liked each other. They also had their first kiss.

However, a re-coupling this week saw newcomer Jay Younger choosing Turley to be his partner before O’Neill could for a second time.

