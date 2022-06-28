Love Island: Viewers praise the return of heart rate challenge as it provokes drama in the villa

Fans of Love Island have expressed their delight at the return of the heart rate challenge, as the Islanders battled to raise the pulses of their significant others.

On Tuesday night’s (28 June) edition of the hit dating show, the contestants dressed up in a series of revealing outfits before dancing on members of the opposite sex.

A staple of the show, like the much-awaited Casa Amor, the heart rate challenge often provides drama.

An example from this episode includes Tasha being disappointed that her partner Andrew had his heart raised most by Danica, and not her.

Elsewhere, real-world exes Gemma and Jacques experienced their fastest pulse racing for each other, despite being partnered with Luca and Paige, respectively.

In response to the challenge, many viewers have shared positive reactions. Some took the opportunity to praise the show’s creators for the inclusion of the task.

“The producers are so evil man,” said one with a laughing emoji, while another claimed: “These results are sooo cooked but I’ll have it lmaoooo.”

Indiyah and Jay on Love Island

Others reacted to the aftermath of the challenge, as Tasha shared her upset at the results with Andrew.

“Tasha literally couldn’t make her mind up about Andrew two days ago and now she’s piping up cause his heart rate spiked for another girl,” noted another viewer.

Love Island airs nightly from Sunday to Friday on ITV2 at 9pm.

