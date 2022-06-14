Love Island viewers plead with show to turn off microphones during ‘disgusting’ kissing scenes

Not for the first time, grossed-outLove Island fans are pleading with the show’s bosses to turn off the contestants’ microphones during kissing scenes.

Viewers of the show did not enjoy the sounds of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti kissing in last night’s episode (13 June).

“I SAID ENOUGH WITH THE KISSING SOUNDS,” tweeted one despairing fan.

“Producers… TURN THE MICS OFF WHILE KISSING IS GOING ON,” demanded another.

A third tweeted: “LOVE ISLAND WE ARE ON SEASON 8 AND YOU STILL DO NOT TURN THE MICS DOWN WHEN THEY ARE KISSING.”

Last year, fans took issue with a particularly loud kissing session between contestants Faye and Liam.

Viewers have claimed showrunners actually seem to turn the volume up whenever islanders lock lips.

Last night’s episode also saw the departure of Afia Tonkmor, after new contestant Jacques O’Neill was forced to choose between the two single women in the villa, Afia and Paige Thorne.

Many viewers were gobsmacked, meanwhile, after Gemma Owen made a crass horse-licking comment.

While the current islanders are yet to figure out that Gemma’s father is the England footballer Michael Owen, Liam Llewellyn – who quit the show last week and had been coupled up with Gemma – recently reacted to the news, saying: “I can’t believe who that actually was.”

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV.

