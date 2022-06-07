Love Island viewers in hysterics over new contestant Liam’s ridiculous Elton John blunder

Love Island viewers are warming to one of the new contestants thanks to a ridiculous Elton John blunder.

The ITV2 series returned on Monday (6 June) for a brand new series, which saw the arrival of several new contestants.

During the episode, which saw the public choose which contestants should couple up, Liam Llewellyn made an admission that left viewers in hysterics.

The 22-year-old student from Newport, south Wales revealed that he thought John was, in fact, a double act named Elt and John.

“For 20 years, I thought Elton John was two people,” he told his fellow contestants in the launch show.

“Episode 1 of Love island and we’ve struck gold already,” one viewer wrote in response to the blunder, with another calling it “absolutely top tier stuff”.

This year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants

Others viewers compaired Liam to 2021 star Toby Aromolaran, who won fans for his clueless comments.

Following the episode, many fans have criticised the age gaps between contestants on this year’s series.

Find the five biggest talking points from the launch show here, and our verdict on the opener here.

Love Island airs every night bar Saturdays on ITV2. Episodes will be available to stream on Britbox the following morning

