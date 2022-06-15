Love Island viewers were left in hysterics after newcomer Remi started rapping within the first five minutes of the new episode.

During Wednesday night’s (14 June) episode of the hit reality dating show, the two bombshells – Remi and Jay – got to know the other islanders.

Sitting around the firepit with the rest of the cast at the beginning of the episode, the boys introduced themselves.

Asked what his job is, Remi replied that he is a rapper and a model after which the other islanders requested that he rap for them.

The Mancunian obliged and treated his castmates to a brief performance.

Viewers at home, however, joked about the “awkward” moment.

“WHY’S HE RAPPING FIVE MINS IN THE VILLA?” wrote one person on Twitter. Someone else agreed: “No way did this guy start rapping.”

Another added: “I would’ve got the ick as soon as he started rapping.”

“Let’s leave the rapping at home…” quipped a fourth person, while another said: “The rapping is so awkward.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Remi and Jay went on dates with three girls of their choice. Jay chose Amber, Ekin-Su, and Tasha. Remi chose Indiyah, Paige, and Ekin-Su.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 everyday except Saturdays. Episodes are then available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox the following day.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island viewers cringe at ‘awkward’ rapping from new bombshell Remi