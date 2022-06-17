Love Island star Zara McDermot has lifted the lid on a behind-the-scenes secret from the villa.

The reality TV star and presenter appeared on the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show in 2018.

She is in a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who shared a clip to Instagram on Friday (17 June) night quizzing his girlfriend about her time on the show.

Thompson asked McDermott about the infamous Love Island texts, saying: “Are you told you have to say, ‘I’ve got a text’? Or is it just the done thing?”

“It’s just the done thing,” she replied, with Thompson then asking if the islanders are told they’re about to receive a text.

“‘Cos they’ve all got phones in their hands. They’re not just holding them all day,” he said.

“Well I think you’ve just answered the question,” McDermott responded.

Thompson then asked: “So they do get told. Do they go, ‘Look guys, sit on that bed, you’re about to get a text’?”

“No, they would all be like, ‘Maybe you should all have your phones on you’,” McDermott said.

“Ahh, so it’s implied,” he shouted. “I love it. Why have we not spoken about Love Island more?”

McDermott replied that he “never asked”.

“When you forget your missus was really on Love Island! Getting all the INFO!!!” Thompson captioned the post.

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Love Island star Zara McDermott reveals shocking behind-the-scenes secret about the show