Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

This week, we’re thrilled to be joined by author and star of season five of Love Island, Yewande Biala. She discusses dating in the public eye, what it means to “date properly”, and managing expectations when it comes to finding love.

Yewande’s debut book, Reclaiming: Essays on Finding Yourself One Piece at a Time is available for pre-order now.

