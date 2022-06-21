Love Island star says contestants don’t know that Michael Owen is Gemma’s dad

Love Island star Afia Tonkmor has claimed that this year’s crop of islanders have no idea who Gemma Owen’s dad is.

The ITV2 dating show is currently in its second week, with dressage rider Gemma, who is the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen, among the contestants.

While Gemma appeared to hint at her dad’s identity earlier in the series, the information is yet to have been officially discussed on the show. This is despite Jacques O’Neill, Gemma’s ex, being in the villa.

The first contestant to be dumped from the villa this year was bombshell Afia, who joined alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Doing an Instagram Q&A about her time on the show, Afia insisted that she never heard the islanders discussing Michael.

“I did know before I went in because I watched her VT,” Afia said. “But if people do know, they don’t care… nobody really cares.”

She then added that Michael was “never, ever spoken about in my presence”.

Gemma and Luca are partnered up in the villa

Gemma was originally partnered up with Liam Llewellyn, who left the villa of his own volition after five days. Learning who Gemma’s dad was on his departure, Liam was unable to supress his surprise – especially as a Newcastle United fan.

Gemma was then partnered with Davide Sanclimenti, before coupling up with Luca Bish. While a shock recoupling saw new girl Danica Taylor pick Luca, he and Gemma are still looking loved up.

You can read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

