Love Island star Remi claims Jacques made his experience ‘s***’ in unaired scenes

Love Island star Remi Lambert has claimed fellow contestant Jacques O’Neill made his experience “s***” during a number of unaired rows.

Speaking with fellow dumped islander Afia Tonkmore, the Manchester-based model opened up about his time on the show.

“There was a lot of stuff that wasn’t aired,” Remi explained.

“Basically, me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments, it made my experience s***, ruined it for me… he was trying to get onto me like ‘my name’s Remi, I’m hard, I’m from Manny’. It was so jarring.”

