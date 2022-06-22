Love Island spoilers: Mystery bombshell to arrive in villa hours after new girl Antigoni

Antigoni isn’t the only bombshell who will be arriving during Wednesday’s episode of Love Island.

The hit reality show is well underway, with the latest episode airing at 9pm on Wednesday night (22 June).

Tuesday’s episode (21 June) saw the first double elimination of the season with Ikenna and Amber being sent home. Their departure has left Indiyah and Dami free to explore their feelings for one another.

The preview for tonight’s episode, however, has teased the arrival of Antigoni, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from London who is bound to shake things up.

Since the preview was aired, however, it has been revealed that another bombshell is also set to arrive in the villa.

In a spoiler released ahead of tonight, Ekin-Su is seen receiving a text that reads: “Girls, it’s time to get glam as tonight you’ll be welcoming a new boy into the villa.” The new boy makes his entrance as the girls head out onto the terrace to get to know him.

Antigoni will be going on dates with three islanders, Davide, Jay, and Dami.

Elsewhere during the episode, it’s likely that viewers will see Jay – who is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su – attempting to get to know Paige, who is coupled up with Gemma Owen’s ex-partner Jacques.

Love Island continues every day except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.

